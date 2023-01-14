HOCKEY

Fedor Gordeev scored the tying and go-ahead goals in the second period, and the Maine Mariners stretched their team-record points streak to nine games as they completed a three-game sweep of the Norfolk Admirals with a 6-3 victory in an ECHL game Saturday night at Norfolk, Virginia.

Maine is 8-0-0-1 in its last nine games, including five straight wins. Since the start of December, the Mariners are 14-2-0-1.

Gordeev, a defenseman, played in his 100th ECHL game.

Mitch Fossier, Tim Doherty, Nick Master and Gabriel Chicoine also scored for the Mariners.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Federica Brignone won a super-G in St. Anton, Austria, for the 2020 overall champion’s first victory this season, in a race that Mikaela Shiffrin skipped.

Brignone mastered a course shortened because of heavy overnight snowfall, finishing 0.54 ahead of Joana Hählen, a 30-year-old Swiss skier who tied her career-best result.

Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami was third, trailing 0.66 behind Brignone.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: The dominant men’s downhill racer is Aleksander Aamodt Kilde – clearly.

Kilde won Switzerland’s marquee World Cup race in Wengen, Switzerland, by a big margin for his fourth win in six downhills this season.

That Kilde won, with Swiss standout Marco Odermatt second, was less of a surprise than the gap between them on a shortened version of the storied Lauberhorn course – 0.88 seconds.

TENNIS

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: Belinda Bencic beat Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-2 in Adelaide, Australia, to win the women’s title – her sixth on the WTA Tour.

The 13th-ranked Swiss player took barely an hour to beat the eighth-ranked Kasatkina.

In the men’s title match, Soonwoo Kwon, who lost in qualifying but was a late call-up to the main draw because of an injury withdrawal, beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

The South Korean player was down 2-0 in the final set and had two break points against him before he recovered for the victory.

ASB CLASSIC: French veteran Richard Gasquet added another milestone in a career of extraordinary longevity when he beat Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Auckland, New Zealand, to claim his 16th ATP Tour title.

The 36-year-old Gasquet has just begun his 20th year on tour and went into his first Auckland final as a substantial underdog to 12th-ranked Norrie, who was a finalist in Auckland four years ago. Gasquet is ranked 67 and recently passed 900 weeks in the top 100.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification took a blow, as it was thrashed at Brighton, 3-0.

Solly March scored twice to inflict another setback on Liverpool’s stuttering season, which has seen the Merseyside team lose six times in the Premier League.

