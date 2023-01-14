A vehicle reportedly drove into the path of an oncoming Amtrak train after the driver was leaving the parking lot at Bruno’s Restaurant on Allen Avenue, Portland police said on Friday. According to the department’s Facebook page, police were called to Bruno’s just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle reportedly bypassed the flashing lights and crossing gates, police said.

The vehicle was then struck on the passenger’s side by the train. The vehicle was pushed into the restaurant’s parking lot, where it collided with three other vehicles that were parked.

The accident is under investigation, and the driver, who was not identified, has not been cited at this time, police said.

The man was examined by paramedics at the scene and drove himself to the hospital where he was being treated, police said on Friday.

