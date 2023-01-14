430 CUMBERLAND ST. — $409,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 2,281 SF

Big, bright, and on a one-third acre lot, this foursquare-like home with a two-car garage has a sunroom, back deck, and second-floor bedrooms. It is located on the edge of town, as close to lakes and trails as it is to downtown Portland. Negotiators take note: According to the listing, the seller is offer-ing the value of two percent off the interest rate at closing, plus there’s been a $20,000 price drop. Listed by Conner Richardson, F.O. Bailey Real Estate. See the full listing.

39 GARFIELD ST. — $799,999

8 beds, 4 baths, 3,534 SF

Find four units and a parking spot for each at this circa 1900 property off Brown St. toward the river—a four bedroom, a two-bedroom, and two one bedrooms. Judging by the photos, the quality of care for each unit has varied over the years. However, the walkable location proximity to Portland and Interstate 95, and continued growth of the southern Maine real estate market make for a solid investment pitch. Listed by Veronica Schneider, Green Tree Realty. See the full listing.

4 MYRTLE ST — $339,900

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,040 SF

Around the corner and across the street from the multi-unit is this almost twenty-year-old ranch home with storage shed that seems move-in ready, with newer hardwood floors upstairs and what looks like fresh paint. Use the front door or cross a little covered side porch to enter the kitchen from the driveway. The completed lower level has a full bathroom, living room, and office/flex spaces. Listed by Carol Kline, Kline Realty Group. See the full listing.

