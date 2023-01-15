It seems that the tendency to be wary of newcomers to our country is not a new phenomenon. A local news item in the Coast Watch newspaper of over 120 years ago illustrates the suspicion and fear that were rampant about immigrants working to extend tracks for a trolley system in the Portland area. It appears that the Italians’ good behavior was causing fears to be allayed.

Scarborough – Oak Hill News – July 19, 1901:

“The extension of the Portland electric road is progressing rapidly. There are at present about 50 Italians who are at work on the road here with nearly as many more in Portland. It is expected very soon that the full crew will be at work here, as the Portland job is nearly completed. They are stopping in a barn owned by Mr. Gilman. The people, who at first feared their coming, are satisfied that they are as well behaved as any 50 men in this town should they be called together and put in camp as they are. They prepare their food themselves and seem to have as much pleasure in getting their meals as anyone camping for pleasure. Their food consists of canned goods of all kinds, bread, beans, eggs, chicken, fish; in fact, they live as well as anyone can under their circumstances. It is the unknown that we worry most about. But let us hope that we shall not worry any more about these men, for there are good and bad in all nations and we should not judge them all alike.”

Linda Snow McLoon

Portland

