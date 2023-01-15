The Maine Millennial columnist, Victoria Hugo-Vidal, once again paints the baby boomer generation with a very broad brush (“Don’t hold your breath: Conservatism isn’t coming for my generation,” Jan. 8, Page D4).

I came of age during the 1970s recession. The post-World War II boom had dried up. Jobs were scarce; a car loan came with a hefty 19 percent interest rate. Stagflation hit from every direction. Well-paying factory jobs were leaving the U.S. in droves.

Homeowners rented out rooms to meet expenses. Those rented rooms were the only affordable option for many people, myself included. Vietnam veterans struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction and homelessness. Domestic violence victims had no voice. Both new, liberal divorce laws and changing social mores made for more single mothers, barely surviving. AIDS ravaged gay communities. Ronald Reagan added insult to injury, eliminating vital social welfare programs.

More recently, some employers have reneged on pension plans; Ponzi schemes have wiped out myriad retirement accounts. Many baby boomers are again struggling with inflation, and are either delaying retirement, or taking on part-time jobs to make ends meet.

Many boomers are also offering homes to their post-college adult children, for little or no rent, so they can save for their own homes. I believe the writer enjoyed this privilege.

I can assure young Victoria that my whole life has been about wanting and working for a different status quo for everyone.

Zoe Gaston

South Portland

