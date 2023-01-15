CAPE ELIZABETH – Barbara Theresa Ridge Foley, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Barbara was born, the youngest of three children, to proud Irish immigrants, Stephen Joseph and Mary Lee Ridge. She grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland surrounded by a large extended family of Ridges and Lees. Barbara attended Cathedral Grammar school and was a 1944 graduate of Cathedral High School. At Cathedral, Barbara developed strong friendships that lasted a lifetime. Happy stories of the escapades of this group of girlfriends having fun dancing on the pier at Old Orchard Beach and shopping in Boston were told and retold to children and grandchildren for many years.

Barbara met the love of her life and future husband, Louis J. Foley, in the late 1940s. They were married in Portland at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception chapel in September 1950. Barbara and Louis soon purchased a home in South Portland where they raised their two daughters. Barbara was a stay-at-home mom while her family was young but after the girls were in school full time, she returned to work. Growing up during the Great Depression shaped Barbara’s strong work ethic and frugality. She was a dedicated worker from her first job selling tickets at the Capitol Theater on Congress Street in the early 1940s to her last full-time position as bookkeeper for Martin’s Shop ‘n Save at Millcreek in South Portland from which she retired in the late 1970s. In retirement, she spent a couple of years working part-time running the Union Mutual 2211 Employee Store. She very much enjoyed the daily interaction with employees who passed through the small convenience store to pick up candy, greeting cards, stamps, and refreshments.

Louis and Barbara enjoyed doing everything together. They participated in a bowling league at the Millcreek Bowling Alley in the 60s, volunteered at their church, traveled extensively throughout the country, golfed throughout the Northeast and Florida, and hosted yearly Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations for extended family. They happily moved to their dream home in the Shore Acres neighborhood in Cape Elizabeth in 1975, making many new friends there as they entered their retirement years. They also enjoyed snow-birding in western Florida every year with a group of long- time friends until Louis’s untimely death in 1996.

They were thrilled to become grandparents, welcoming the birth of their grandson in 1986 and their granddaughter two years later. They doted on them, attending school events, concerts, and sports games from soccer to softball and everything in between; enthusiastically supporting their efforts and applauding their accomplishments. Barbara was proud and grateful to attend not only her daughters’ college graduations but those of both her grandchildren as well.

Barbara was an avid Boston Celtic fan, rooting for the team every year since their inaugural NBA season. She looked forward to watching every game, although her post game analysis usually included critique for the coach. She thought shots from the outside were crazy and that he should encourage the team to drive the ball down the lane for “old fashioned 3 pointers”. We are sure she is still following their season and cheering for banner 18 to make it to the rafters this year.

Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Louis; her parents; sister Mary Ridge Roberts and brother Stephen Edward “Hank” Ridge.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Denise F. and John Budkiewicz of Cape Elizabeth, daughter Barbara L. Foley of Scarborough; granddaughter Rachel M. Budkiewicz of Cape Elizabeth, grandson and his wife Joseph F. and Bethany Budkiewicz of South Carolina; and three great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Ella, Owen, and Will Budkiewicz of South Carolina. Barbara is also survived by a devoted nephew, Kevin F. Roberts of Massachusetts; and a dear friend from their Cathedral school days, Katherine Joyce of Portland.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Cedars for the compassionate care they extended to Barbara in her final days.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland, ME 04103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at St. Bartholomew’s Church, 8 Two Lights Rd., Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107.

In lieu of flowers,

a charitable donation

to organizations near and dear to Barbara’s heart, Cheverus High School and the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, is appreciated. Her rescued grand-puppies, Georgie, Daisy, and Millie, will miss the ever-present pocket treats from Nana-Baba

