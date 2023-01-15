CASCO – Carolyn Anne (Nagel) Kucinkas, 92, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022. She was the loving wife of Gene Kucinkas Sr. They were married 69 years. She was born April 22, 1930, in Meriden Conn., the daughter of Wilhelmina and Otto Nagel.

Carolyn was so loved by her family and will be deeply missed. A lifelong Lutheran, she served many years teaching little children about Jesus, and lived her life faithful to Him. She was a nursery school teacher, artist, seamstress, avid card player and was the notorious pen pal of her family, friends and acquaintances. She loved spending time with her family playing card games.

Her family would like to thank Biny and all the caregivers at Country Village Assisted Living in Casco.

She is survived by her children Deborah Trentsch (Stephen), Heidi Wilson, Gene Kucinkas (Mickie); her grandchildren Melanie Vaughn, Stephen Trentsch, Joy Kucinkas, Gene Kucinkas; her great-grandson, Wesson Gene Trentsch; and her dear sister, Marylin Marshall.

Contributions to her memory may be made to

Shriners Hospital for Children

c/o Donor Relations,

2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.,

Tampa, FL 33607

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous