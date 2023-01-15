CARIBOU and Presque Isle – Donna Marie Dolley Cyr-Pelletier, 91, passed away Sunday Jan. 8, 2023, in Caribou, Maine. Donna was born in Fort Fairfield on June 5, 1931, the daughter of Maxwell and Kathleen (Plummer) Dolley.

She was raised on the farm by her Grandparents Robert and Ina (Kennedy) Plummer. It was on that farm Donna learned to cook and sew. Over the years friends and family would come to know and love Donna’s special homemade treats, which she made for everyone year after year.

She attended Maple Grove Elementary and Graduated from Fort Fairfield high school in 1948, where she was voted Miss Fort Fairfield.

Donna married the love of her life, Donald H. Cyr, in 1950. They enjoyed 43 years together, dancing, having dinner and playing cards with friends were always her favorite. They were loving parents to their four children, David, Deidre, Debbie and Darrell.

Donna worked 30 years in the bridal business, having a great eye for fashion. She owned and operated Bridal-land in Caribou for 15 years. She was a Justice of the peace for over 20 years performing many of the weddings she actually outfitted. It was more the just providing a service to Donna, she loved being part of the entire event. She could remember all of it, even at 91. The gown, the bride and groom, names, places. She had an unbelievable memory, truly a human search engine when it came to her history, things she’d done, people she met, places she’d been. She cherished and remembered them all.

Donna was an avid reader and co-author of a published book titled “A gift from the future to the Leisure Village Writers” Donna loved being around people with her caring, classy redheaded spirit and wit made her such a joy to be around. She had so much love in her heart. If her life had a title “Everybody loves Donna”

Donna was a member of Fort Fairfield Alumni Assoc., Caribou Chamber of Commerce, and Holy Rosary Catholic church.

In March of 1996, she married Warren Pelletier of Caribou. She enjoyed new adventures of hunting and fishing that brought her a new in joy in life. They moved to Leisure Village in Presque Isle in 2013 after Warren’s illness. She was a resident at Caribou Nursing and Rehab the last three years where she received much love and care from the staff and administration. Special thanks to them and Dr. Carl Flynn, for providing her such special care.

Donna is survived by her family whom she loved and was so very proud of. Her four children, David and Eileen Cyr of Caribou, Deidre and Greg Hutchins of Winthrop, Debbie Cyr of Woodland, and Darrell and Laura Cyr of Castine; her five grandchildren, Jason Doody, Katie Cyr and Shane Theriault, Lori and Kevin Smith, Dr. Jennifer Laney, Travis Hutchins; great-grandchildren, Landon and Shane Smith, Ashley Johnson, Devin Doody and two great-great grandchildren; a special stepson, George Pelletier of Ohio, childhood friend Marilyn Chase and a very special friend Shellie Corriveau. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and so many close friends. She loved them all.

Donna was predeceased by her grandparents, her parents, her uncle Bobbie Plummer, her husband Donald, her second husband Warren, brother Darrell Dolley, brother George Archer, and sister Ann Burtsell.

Friends, family and neighbors are invited to a celebration of life this Spring of 2023. Time and date for this event will be published by Mocklers Funeral home at a later date.

At Donna’s request, in lieu of flowers, send donations to Caribou Public Library, or your local food bank.

