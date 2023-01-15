SOUTH PORTLAND – Dorothy M. Latham passed away on Jan. 12, 2023 after a long illness.

She was born on April 14, 1932 in Caribou, the daughter of Allie and Rose (Hebert) Wilcox and was raised in Portland. She married the love of her life, Charles F. Latham, Jr. on Aug. 8, 1959 at St. Dominic’s in Portland.

She was an outstanding Avon representative for more than 50 years. She earned many awards for top sales and served many local customers. She loved game shows, the Boston Red Sox, playing cards, and Yahtzee and spending time with her beloved cat, Boo.

After retiring, she enjoyed traveling with her sister, Ida and brother-in-law, Peter. They had many adventures and shared great memories. Her best friend, Gloria Peaslee, whom she was friends with for over 80 years, enjoyed many years of laughter and memories.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charlie. Also predeceased were her siblings Clifford Wilcox, Mary Hitchcock, Fred Wilcox, Ida Dugas, Ray Wilcox, Charlene Bowden, and Bill Wilcox.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Mark A. Latham and his wife Jacqueline of Raymond, her daughter, Lynne M. Latham of Raymond; three grandchildren who she loved very much, Noah Estey and girlfriend Kelsey Courtois, Olivia and Collin Pierce, and Sophia and Tyler Bisson. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Wilcox. She will be missed dearly by several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Mrs. Lauren Ross who always took exceptional care of our mother.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by a reception at the Hobbs Hospitality Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

Raymond Fire and Rescue,

1443 Roosevelt Trail,

Raymond, ME 04071

