SOUTH PORTLAND – South Portland’s Karen Wentworth passed peacefully from this life as she lived it – on her own terms.

Daughter of Frank and Barbara Wentworth, she was born in Hartford, Conn. on Nov. 11, 1956. She attended school in East Hartford, Conn., graduating from George J. Penny High School in 1974 and continued her studies earning a degree in Education from the University of Connecticut and her master’s degree from St. Joseph’s College. She was a student of InterFaith Ministries and the University of Creation Spirituality. Karen earned a Doctorate of Ministry from the Chaplaincy Institute of Maine (ChIME). She was a member of the First Parish of Portland.

During her lifetime Karen wore many hats. She worked in the hospitality industry; owned an Italian specialty foods store; taught in public schools in Maine and Connecticut and was an author of two books, “Maine’s Coastal Cemeteries” and “Exploring the Spirit of Maine”. Karen found her calling while employed as Ombudsman at the Covenant House in New York City, N.Y. working with at risk youth. Upon returning to Maine, she continued her social services work at Through These Doors as Director of Community Education and Prevention serving survivors of domestic violence and youth in crisis.

Karen is currently the subject of “Grace 2022”, an exhibit at Colby College Museum of Art.

Karen is survived by her loving daughter, Alison Batignani (husband Sonny Howel), grandson Michael Howell all of Atlanta, Ga.; her longtime companion, Charlie Thieme of South Portland; sister, Donna Wentworth (husband Kevin McDermott) of Glastonbury, Conn., brother, Bruce Wentworth (wife Pam) of South Windsor, Conn.; niece, Sarah McDermott (husband Justin) of Putnam, Conn.; and many dear friends.

Calling hours for friends and relatives will be held at First Parish, 425 Congress St., Portland from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with funeral services immediately following on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Burial will be private.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to

The Dempsey Center or Maine Death with Dignity.