PORTLAND – Linda Marie (Robinson) Waite, 79, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023.

Linda was born in Gorham on Jan. 11, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Gray) Robinson and grew up in Portland, and attended local schools.

She started her career as a human resource specialist for Portland Public Schools in 1978 and retired from the Portland School Dept. in 2003.

Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at libraries and bookstores. She also enjoyed puzzles, board games, dancing and listening to music and spending time with family.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Libby and husband Richard of Hernando, Fla., her son, Robert Richards of Westbrook and her daughter, Althea Waite of Portland. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Mavis Dolbow of New Jersey.

She was also the mother of the late Catheryn Ann Richards and grandmother of the late Linda Marie Richards-Mowatt.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

