Desrosiers, Marcel R. 93, of Saco, Jan. 12. Visit 6-8 p.m., Jan. 17, Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Jan. 18, St. Joseph Church, Biddeford. Burial to follow.
