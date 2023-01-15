SACO – Marcel R. Desrosiers, 93, of Saco, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023 at Seal Rock Health Care.

Marcel was born on Feb. 18, 1929 to Willie and Bernadette (Poulin) Desrosiers. He was educated in Lewiston and moved to Biddeford in 1947. Marcel worked for Bates in Lewiston and Biddeford Box before becoming disabled in 1960. He was a member of St. Andre’s Church.

Marcel was a lifelong musician. He loved to sing and to play the harmonica. He enjoyed being a member of the Charasmetic Maine State Choir. Marcel also was member of the National Guard in Lewiston for 1 ½ years, as well as taking the role of Assistant Scout Leader of Troop 306. Marcel was also proud of being a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus in the Biddeford Council.

Marcel was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Bertha (2006); sons Leo Desrosiers (1993) and Gerard Desrosiers (2015); daughter, Irene Jennison (2008); grandchild, Susan Desrosiers (1981); three brothers and one sister.

He is survived by son, Patrick Desrosiers and wife Diane of Saco, son, Marcel Desrosiers and wife Ellen of Gorham, daughter, Lucille Millerlielle and husband Dave of Hubbard, Ohio, daughter, and constant caretaker for the last 16 years, Donna Huot and significant other Richard Aspinall, Sr. of Scarborough; 14 grandchildren; son-in-law, Ernest Jennison of Virginia; very good friend, Emile Pinard; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a step-grandchild; several step-great-grandchildren; and several step-great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

