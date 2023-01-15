SCARBOROUGH – Marjorie M. Bagdis-Lenois, 96, of Scarborough, passed away at Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living on Dec. 30, 2022.

Marjorie was born in Portland, on June 24, 1926, the ninth of 13 children of the late Louis and Pamela (Nadeau) Moulton. She grew up on Warren Avenue and attended Cathedral Schools in Portland. She graduated in 1952 from Golden School of Beauty Culture in Portland.

She moved to Connecticut in the late 1950s where she met William L. Bagdis, and was married from July 30, 1960 until his death in 1994. She was employed at Stanley Tools in New Britain, Conn. for 25 years, retiring in 1990.

She was an active member of St. Dominic’s Church in Southington, Conn. Margie was known for her friendly and outgoing personality. She was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Dogs were also a big part of her life. Who could forget Queenie and Cocoa.

In her later years she met Robert Lenois and was married to him from 2003 until his death in 2016. Margie resided in Southington, Conn. for over 50 years. Most recently she moved back to Maine in 2020 to be closer to her family.

Marjorie was predeceased by four brothers, Amile, Joseph, Frank and Phillip Moulton, six sisters, Rose Viscone, Mary Landry, Caroline Rist, Catherine Fuessell, Arlene Stence, and Dorothy Hayes.

Marjorie is survived by a stepdaughter, Susan Maltz of Glastonbury, Conn.; two sisters, Lorraine Wing of Portland and Gladys Difazio of Westbrook; 26 nieces and 17 nephews.

Special thanks goes to the caring staff of Scarborough Terrace.