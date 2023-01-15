AUBURN – Pamela Jill (Wheaton) Duggan died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn at the age of 63.

She was born at Ft. Benning, Ga., on May 13, 1959 to the late John and Theresa Wheaton, who owned and operated the well-known Steckino’s Restaurant in Lewiston, along with the Vangeli family. Pam was raised in Lewiston, and she excelled academically in the Lewiston public schools. Pam skied competitively for Lewiston High School, served as secretary of the Girls Athletic Association, and was a popular member of the Lewiston High School, class of 1977.

As a child, Pam enjoyed family ski adventures, including a favorite trip to Switzerland. She cherished summers at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport and at the family cottage in Harpswell. Harpswell was the focus of many special memories, including beachcombing, Bridge games, sailing, puzzles, picnics, and family events. Pam loved music and played the piano. She was a voracious reader and writer. She loved animals and rode horses, including her own “Tony the Pony”.

Pam graduated from Bates College in 1981 as a music major, where she was an accomplished student and made lifelong friends.

Pam started her successful professional career in the Trust Department at First Manufacturers Bank, later Maine National Bank. She became vice president of Forum Financial Group, a leading administrator of mutual funds and other investments. Pam was a pioneer in the field of accounting, reporting and compliance for mutual funds, pooled investment products, and alternative investments. Highly respected for her intelligence, analytical skills and problem-solving abilities, throughout her career Pam was a go-to senior leader first for Forum, then for Citi and Atlantic Fund Services. She was known for her firm grasp of all aspects of the business. She routinely was tasked with the most challenging initiatives, such as opening Forum’s operations in Malta.

Pam volunteered with Literacy Volunteers of Portland. She was a talented cook and loved to entertain.

Pam met her husband Neil Duggan through close friends. They married in 2001 and made their home in Monmouth, surrounded by good friends and Pam’s beloved dogs.

She was a person of extraordinary character, warmth and generosity. Pam was known for her kind, welcoming and unassuming way. She had a tender heart, clever mind, and subtle humor. From beginning to end, she possessed an extraordinary work ethic. Despite her own serious health challenges, Pam chose to focus on the positive, recognizing “everyone has their troubles”. She was always there to offer comfort, compassion and support to others. She was a treasure and an inspiration.

Pam is survived by her husband, Neil, of Monmouth; her stepson, Matthew and his wife Michelle and their son Merrick of Palo Alto, Calif.; and her brother, Tim Wheaton and his wife Barbara and their children Matthew, Lindsay and Bennett of Yarmouth; her aunt Judith Vangeli of Manchester; several Vangeli and Fox cousins with whom she shared warm and close relationships, and many dear friends.

There will be no funeral services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

The Duggan and Wheaton family deeply appreciate the many skilled, compassionate caregivers who provided wonderful support to Pam over the years, especially those at the Fresenius Kidney Care Androscoggin.

In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Pam’s lifetime love of animals, donations in her memory may be made to: Kennebec Valley

Humane Society

https://pethavenlane.org/

