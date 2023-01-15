LIMINGTON – Richard D. Swett, formerly of Portland, passed away peacefully Dec. 24, 2022.

Richard was born Dec. 8, 1933 in West Chester, Pa. and moved to Maine at the age of 9. He went to local schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1951.

He entered the USAF in June 1951 and served during the Korean War. After serving in the military, he worked locally as a sheet metal worker for 39 years and retired in 2003.

He raised five children and is survived by them all, William, Linda, Pamela, Michael Fisher and Karen Swett; as well as six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Lela M. Swett.

Burial for both Richard and Lela will be held in the spring and will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to a local animal shelter or a charity of your choice.

