FENTON, Mo. – Shirley Ann (Mayo) Hunnewell, asleep in Jesus, was born in Hallowell on October 26, 1936, daughter of Eli Henry and Mabel Evelyn (Stevens) Mayo. She graduated from Scarborough High School in 1955. She married Sumner Gary Hunnewell soon after and was a homemaker. Through her mother, she was a proven descendant of 10 Mayflower passengers.

She is survived by her sisters Gloria Fay Leatherwood and Patsy Lee Chambers (Elwood); children Teresa Lee Edwards (Keith), Sumner Gary Hunnewell, Jr., (Sylvia), and Jeffrey Scott Hunnewell (Sylvia); four grandchildren, Amy Lynn Simonson (Jack), Sean Scott Edwards, Sumner Tristan Hunnewell (Shasta), and Rachel Elanor Hunnewell; and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Anne Simonson.