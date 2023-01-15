GOLF

Si Woo Kim brought a sleepy Sony Open to life Sunday with a birdie-birdie finish that gave him a 6-under 64 and a one-shot victory over Hayden Buckley in Honolulu.

Buckley had a two-shot lead at the start of the day and was among nine players from the leading 16 going into the final round who had never won.

Kim, who started the day three shots behind, finally caught up late in the round. Then Buckley holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to regain the lead, and Kim was in the rough just over the green at the par-3 17th. He heard the cheer from Buckley’s birdie, and then chipped in from just under 30 feet to tie Buckley again.

On the par-5 closing hole, Kim took two putts from 40 feet for birdie, then had to wait for Buckley, who missed a 12-foot birdie try.

Kim won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour. He finished at 18-under 262.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

MLB: Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late because the agreement is pending a successful physical.

Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay.

He struggled at the plate with Houston and finished the season batting .239 with 18 home runs, 63 RBI and a .710 OPS overall for the Orioles and Astros.

SOCCER

Advertisement

ENGLAND: Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th minute to hand Arsenal the lead, and Martin Odegaard doubled the advantage with a low shot from distance in the 36th as the visitors totally dominated the first half against a lackluster Spurs side.

• Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute goal to earn Newcastle a 1-0 win over Fulham.

Newcastle moved back into third place in the Premier League, above Manchester United on goal difference and a point behind second-place Manchester City.

• Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just its second Premier League victory since October – 1-0 at home against Crystal Palace.

Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute.

Advertisement

FRANCE: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe couldn’t stop Paris Saint-Germain from losing 1-0 at Rennes for a second straight away defeat in the French league as its lead over second-place Lens dropped to three points.

PSG started with Messi and Neymar in attack before bringing on Mbappe – the top scorer at the World Cup in Qatar – early in the second half but still managed only one shot on target under driving rain.

SPAIN: Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Lara Gut-Behrami beat three Italian skiers to win a women’s super-G that ended early because of high winds in St. Anton, Austria.

Gut-Behrami was 0.15 seconds faster than Federica Brignone, who won a shortened super-G on Saturday.

• Henrik Kristoffersen raced through steady falling snow to win a men’s slalom in Wengen, Switzerland.

Kristoffersen, of Norway, finished 0.20 seconds ahead of first-run leader Loic Meillard, who was trying to give Switzerland its first win in 36 years in its classic World Cup slalom.

Norway’s Lucas Braathen was third, 0.49 behind his teammate.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »