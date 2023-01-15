COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 20 points and 10 rebounds for her 71st career double-double and No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight with a 81-50 victory over Missouri on Sunday.

Boston’s 11th game with double-figure points and rebounds moved her with one of program-record holder Sheila Foster – and kept the Gamecocks perfect at 18-0 and 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

It also completed a week of revenge for South Carolina: Between Sunday’s win and a 95-66 drubbing at Kentucky this past Thursday night, the Gamecocks defeated the only two teams to beat them last season in consecutive games.

Zia Cooke added 16 points and Ashlyn Watkins 13 for the Gamecocks.

Missouri (14-5, 3-3) lost its third straight after opening SEC play with three consecutive victories. Lauren Hansen finished with 14 points to lead the Tigers.

(5) LSU 84, AUBURN 54: Angel Reese had 23 points and 15 rebounds to maintain her streak of double-doubles in every game this season, and the Tigers (18-0, 6-0 SEC) beat the Tigers (10-7, 0-5) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Jasmine Carson scored 18 points, and Alexis Morris had 12 points and 10 assists for LSU, which led the entire way.

(6) INDIANA 93, WISCONSIN 56: Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points and Yarden Garzon added 19 to help the Hoosiers (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) run to a win over the Badgers (6-12, 2-5) in Bloomington, Indiana.

Indiana shot 55% from the field, including 8-for-20 from beyond the arc, while its defense held Wisconsin to 35% shooting.

The Badgers had no answers for Holmes, who shot 11 for 15 from the field in her 26 minutes. Holmes was part of the Hoosiers’ 50-30 advantage in points in the paint.

Indiana started hot, scoring 20 points in the first five minutes of the game, including Garzon scoring the game’s first seven points and Holmes scoring 10 of the next 13.

(7) NOTRE DAME 70, SYRACUSE 58: Olivia Miles scored 13 of her game-high 23 points during the second half and the Irish (14-2, 5-1 ACC) beat the Orange (13-5, 4-3) in Syracuse, New York.

After a back-and-forth opening three quarters, the Fighting Irish went on an 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter. While Notre Dame and Syracuse traded baskets through the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Irish did enough to hold on for the double-digit victory.

(8) UCLA 87, CAL 70: Freshman Londynn Jones had 18 points and Charisma Osborne added 17 to lead the Bruins (15-3, 4-2 Pac-12) to a win over the Bears (10-7, 1-5) in Los Angeles.

UCLA star freshman Kiki Rice had a double double with 15 points and a career-high 12 assists.

(9) MARYLAND 80, RUTGERS 56: Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds and five steals, and the Terrapins (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) forced 17 first-half turnovers in a win over the Scarlet Knights (8-11, 2-5) in College Park, Maryland.

The Terrapins rebounded from a loss at No. 6 Indiana earlier in the week. Brinae Alexander led Maryland with 20 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career in the process, and Abby Meyers added 14 with three steals.

(10) UTAH 80, (14) ARIZONA 79: Alissa Pili scored 27 points, including the winning free throws with 0.3 seconds left, to lead the Utes (15-1, 5-1 Pac-12) to a victory over the Wildcats (14-4, 4-3) in Salt Lake City.

Pili went 11 of 16 from the field, while Gianna Kneepkens finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Utes. Issy Palmer added 10 points. Utah snapped a five-game losing streak against Arizona dating back to 2019.

(24) ILLINOIS 70, MINNESOTA 57: Makira Cook scored 20 points, Genesis Bryant added 18 and the Illini (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) celebrated their first game as a ranked team in 23 years with a win over the Golden Gophers (8-10, 1-6) in Minneapolis.

SMCC 83, UCONN-AVERY POINT 77: Aija Andrews scored 20 points, while Tara Flanders had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Seawolves (11-4) beat the Pointers (6-7) in South Portland.

Maddy York added 13 points and Bailey Whitney had 18 rebounds for SMCC.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOHN’S 85, (6) UCONN 74: Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and the Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East) beat the Huskies (15-5, 4-4) – their first victory in Hartford since 1988.

The double-double was the 16th of the season for Soriano. AJ Storr and Posh Alexander each added 14 points for the Red Storm, which has won two in a row after a five-game losing streak. Dylan Addae-Wusu and Rafael Pinzon added 12 points each and Andre Curbelo had 10.

Jordan Hawkins led all scorers with 29 for UConn, which has lost four of its last five games after starting the season 14-0. Alex Karaban had 16 points and Adama Sanogo added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.

(12) XAVIER 80, (25) MARQUETTE 76: Souley Boum and Jack Nunge each scored 16 points and the Mustketeers (15-3, 7-0 Big East) won their 11th straight game with a victory over the Golden Eagles (14-5, 6-2) in Cincinnati.

The final few seconds were close, with Olivier-Maxence Prosper making a jumper to cut Xavier’s lead to 78-76 with 8 seconds left. Boum then hit two free throws to seal the victory as the Musketeers went 6 for 6 from the line in the final 28 seconds.

SMCC 106, UCONN-AVERY POINT 52: Jack Pyzynski scored 18 points as the Seawolves (13-4) beat the Pointers (1-13) in South Portland.

Luke Gabloff, Zach Oliver and Bode Meader each added 10 points for SMCC.

