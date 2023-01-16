The 2023 Critics Choice Awards followed a different script.

Sunday’s Los Angeles ceremony honoring film and TV saw the multiverse adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wins best picture and “The Whale” star Brendan Fraser take home best actor in a movie.

The wins came after last week’s Golden Globe Awards named Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” best drama film, while “Elvis” star Austin Butler won best actor in the genre.

“I was in the wilderness, and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you found me,” Fraser told “The Whale” director Darren Aronofsky, choking back tears during Sunday’s acceptance speech for his portrayal of a man struggling with obesity.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Critics Choice Award for best director for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which led all films with 14 nominations. The top directing honor went to Spielberg at the Golden Globes.

Sunday’s show did include some crossover with the Globes, as “Tár” star Cate Blanchett won best actress in a movie, Ke Huy Quan received best-supporting actor for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Angela Bassett took best supporting actress for “Black Panther.”

On the TV side, “Abbott Elementary” won best comedy series and “Euphoria” star Zendaya took home best actress in a drama series after winning equivalent honors at the Globes.

The Critics Choice Award for best drama series went to “Better Call Saul.” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” won that category at the Globes.

Sunday’s show at the Fairmont Century Plaza was hosted by Chelsea Handler, making it the first time in five years Taye Diggs didn’t emcee the Critics Choice Awards.

The 2023 Academy Awards are set to take place on March 12, with nominations scheduled to be announced next week.

