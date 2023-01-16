There is so much beauty, magic and wonderment in our world, and we have to put up a better fight to protect it – as we would any member of our family.

Humankind and other living things are being challenged more and more quickly to adapt and survive. For years on end, we have generally taken for granted the bounty our Earth provides, and we’ve given relatively little back in thanks. The problems we face are of our own doing: climate change, overpopulation, wars, egos and greed, deforestation, famine and disease and countless interrelated afflictions.

Most folks do what’s right to make life better, and more and more are going above and beyond to make amends. But the clock is ticking faster. To me, the key to our future is our kids. That’s how it’s always been. We want them to have better than we had, and they are dealing with so much more than we did growing up.

If we can teach them about the problems we’ve dumped in their laps, they can come to better understand their important roles in fixing things. Why not encourage their curiosity about our concerns? As Anne Frank wrote: “Where there’s hope, there’s life.”

Peter Anderson

Peaks Island

