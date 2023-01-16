Emily Morano had 29 points and 11 rebounds as SUNY Cortland withstood a second-half comeback by Bowdoin and held on for a 70-66 women’s basketball win on Monday in Cortland, New York.

The Polar Bears (11-6) trailed by 23 after getting outscored 23-7 in the second quarter, but surged in the third quarter with a 27-12 scoring advantage to pull within eight. Sydney Jones finished with 20 points for Bowdoin while Sela Kay added 16.

For SUNY Cortland (14-2), Maggie Malone added 12 points and Nyia Longford 11.

AMERICA EAST: University of Maine sophomore forward Adrianna Smith has been named the America East Player of the Week for a second straight week after posting 25 points and 10 rebounds in Maine’s 71-54 victory over Maryland-Baltimore County.

Smith also had five assists while hitting 11 of 19 buckets from the floor. It was also her America East leading ninth double-double of the season. She is averaging 27.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in conference play.

AP POLL: Baylor’s 19-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over. The Bears had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out Monday after losing twice last week.

Only Tennessee (565) and UConn (556) have had longer streaks in the 46-year history of the poll. The fifth-ranked Huskies’ run in the poll is still active.

South Carolina continued its stay at No. 1, a unanimous choice again from a 28-member national media panel.

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 after Stanford lost to Southern Cal on Sunday. The Cardinal fell to fourth. It’s the Buckeyes best ranking since they were second in the final poll of the 2006 season. Ohio State has never been No. 1.

LSU is third and one of three unbeaten teams left, joining South Carolina and Ohio State. Indiana was sixth and Notre Dame seventh. Utah, UCLA and Iowa finished off the top 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AP POLL: Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history.

Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while Connecticut and Marquette also lost on Sunday to give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history.

The banged-up Cougars, who had to fight off South Florida to avoid their own upset loss, watched their advantage over the Jayhawks shrink ever so slightly, pulling in 34 of 60 first-place votes from a national media panel. Kansas received 23 votes to remain second while Purdue picked up the remaining three to stay third.

Alabama remained at No. 4 while UCLA, riding a 13-game winning streak, climbed two spots to round out the top five.

FAU, which has just one NCAA Tournament appearance in three decades of Division I hoops, continued its rise under Dusty May, a onetime student manager for Bob Knight who also worked for Mike White at Florida.

CINCINNATI: West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins has hired DerMarr Johnson as an assistant coach.

After playing for Max Good at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, Johnson played under Huggins at Cincinnati in the 1999-2000 season and spent seven seasons playing in the NBA.

Huggins announced Johnson’s hiring Monday. It comes after associate coach Larry Harrison was fired last week. Johnson most recently was director of player development at Cincinnati.

