Derek Parsons scored 29 points, including 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as York boys’ basketball team beat Kennebunk 72-66 on Monday in Kennebunk.

Parsons finished with six 3-pointers – five in the first half while helping York build a 37-27 lead.

Haydn Forbes added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Gavin Davis scored 12 points for York (6-4).

Theo Pow led Kennebunk (6-5) with 24 points. Jacob Morris had 13.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS/OLD ORCHARD BEACH/KENNEBUNK/WINDHAM 5, GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/FRYEBURG/LAKE REGION/WESTBROOK 1: Third-period goals by Elle Cooney, Brynn McKenney and Mikayla Talbot helped Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham (11-1) pull away from Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (7-5) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Talbot also got a power-play goal in the second period. Marina Friedman opened the scoring late in the first.

