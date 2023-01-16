‘Charlie Hewitt: Bright Screens and Electric Dreams’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Swing into Moss Galleries through Saturday to see artist Charlie Hewitt’s “Bright Screens and Electric Dreams” exhibit. The show will include 56 digital artworks in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) along with framed prints and neon sculptures. Hewitt is known for his now iconic “Hopeful” sign, which can be seen in several locations around the state and beyond.

Free weekends at Maine Maritime Museum

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through March 25. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. mainemaritimemuseum.org

The Maine Maritime Museum invites you to visit on the weekends, free of charge. You’ll learn about Maine’s rich maritime history, and the museum has a collection of more than 20,000 objects and a massive amount of manuscripts and documents. If you can’t make it on the weekend, the museum is open daily ($20, $18 seniors, free for 17 and under). There are also hands-on activities and an experiential lighthouse exhibit at the museum that opened more than six decades ago.

The Doppelbloopers

7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18 in advance, $22 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Enjoy the kind of giggles that only improv comedy can elicit by seeing The Doppelbloopers do their thing in Bath. The troupe will crack you up with short scenes driven by audience suggestions, and the show includes some musical bits. You’ll also be treated to some tunes by a musical guest, singer-songwriter Karen Gray.

Hot Cocoa Sip-Off

1-3 p.m. Sunday. Congress Square Park, Portland, $5 suggested donation. congresssquarepark.org

Bundle up and head to downtown Portland on Sunday afternoon for the Hot Cocoa Sip-Off. You’ll get to sample entries from the likes of The Pink Waffle, Pho Huong, Dila’s Kitchen and The Frying Dutchman. Then you’ll cast your vote in these four fun categories: Most Creative, Most Chocotastic, I Want A Bucket Of This and How Did You Do This. There will also be several local makers selling handmade mugs including Libby Scutt Ceramics, Pine View Pottery, Connected Ceramics and several others.

