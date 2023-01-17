MID COAST HOSPITAL

Briggs Robert Joseph Bashinksy, born Dec. 29, 2022 to Robert Eric Bashinsky and Toni Jo Bashinsky of Topsham. Grandparents are Gary and Jane Letourneau of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Robert and Lena Bashinsky of Topsham. Great-grandparents are Clarence and Irene Letourneau of Lisbon. Siblings are Mya Jane Bashinksy and Bodhi Bashinksy.

Peyton Mattie Pierce, born Dec. 30, 2022 to Jeremy Adam Pierce and Danee Malice Rogers of Bath. Grandparents are Dwayne Rogers and Natalie Croteau of Bath and Jeremy Pierce and Jennifer Trudell Pierce of Phippsburg. Sibling is Nadia Rose of Bath.

