MID COAST HOSPITAL
Briggs Robert Joseph Bashinksy, born Dec. 29, 2022 to Robert Eric Bashinsky and Toni Jo Bashinsky of Topsham. Grandparents are Gary and Jane Letourneau of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Robert and Lena Bashinsky of Topsham. Great-grandparents are Clarence and Irene Letourneau of Lisbon. Siblings are Mya Jane Bashinksy and Bodhi Bashinksy.
Peyton Mattie Pierce, born Dec. 30, 2022 to Jeremy Adam Pierce and Danee Malice Rogers of Bath. Grandparents are Dwayne Rogers and Natalie Croteau of Bath and Jeremy Pierce and Jennifer Trudell Pierce of Phippsburg. Sibling is Nadia Rose of Bath.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.