GRAY — Freshman Kayleigh Wagg had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team defeated Gray-New Gloucester 41-26 on Tuesday.

Cali Pomerleau chipped in with eight points and five steals for Mt. Ararat (9-2).

Izzy Morello led Gray-New Gloucester (9-2) with eight points.

BRUNSWICK 56, YARMOUTH 33: Kelsie Carlton had 15 of her 17 points in the second half as the Dragons (9-1) steadily pulled away from the Clippers (4-6) at Brunswick.

Alexis Morin added 13 points for Brunswick.

Cate King and Delia MacDonald had nine points apiece for Yarmouth.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 62, MT. ARARAT 43: Nathan Hebert knocked down five 3-pointers and scored the game-high 19 points in the Patriots’ (9-2) victory over the Eagles (5-6) in Gray.

Maxwell Kenney contributed 12 points to G-NG’s cause.

Parker Bate and Ryan Staples each scored nine points for Mt. Ararat.

