YORK COUNTY — The Oldies Dance Group is aware that fans of rock n’ roll music are also exceptionally generous and that was evident once again at the Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit dance held last fall to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Portland.

The dance raised $8,346 to donate to the Ronald McDonald House and sold 328 tickets in just seven days leading up to the event at the Eagle’s Hall in Biddeford on Nov. 26.

This was the 20th Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance and to date, the Oldies Dance Group has raised $93,846 for the Ronald McDonald House, which provides comfort for the families of pediatric patients and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and enables family centered care to ensure that family members are fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care.

“We are deeply humbled and grateful to be the biggest community fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Portland,” said Bruce Martin, Oldies Dance Group organizer. “We kindly thank everyone who has attended the dances through the years and to all of those individuals and businesses who have shown their commitment to assisting sick children and their families.”

According to Martin, the enduring popularity of the rock n’ roll dances and a sincere desire in the community to support the fundraising mission of the Oldies Dance Group is amazing.

“It shows people love rock n’ roll music and dancing,” he said. “It also demonstrates how much people in our community care about others.”

Businesses and individuals making donations for the November dance include Saco & Biddeford Savings; International Sound Corporation; McDonald’s Garage; Savvy Rentals; Amvets Biddeford; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Copy It; Arctic Glacier Ice; Hannaford; The Long & Short Of It; Reny’s; Saniel Napa; Reilly’s; Beach Bagel; JD Stewart; David’s Subs; Lucky Loggers; Ray’s Market; Sweet Sunrise; and The New Moon Restaurant.

Also making donations to the November dance were Good Day Barber; Pizza By Michaels; Subway; Rapid Ray’s; JJ Eatery; Bob & Mikes; Trillium; Marden’s; Everlasting/Moore; Mel’s Raspberry Patch; Cole Road Café; Applebees; Mi Pueblo; Lord’s Seafood; Longhorn Steak House; Golden Rooster; Michelle Parent; Bruce Pitt; Saco Bay Variety; Allouette; St. James School; Selby’s Shoe Store; Brady’s Screen Printing; Bayley’s Lobster; Ken’s Place; Dairy Queen; Jimmy the Greek’s; Landry’s Shop & Save; Home Depot; Clam Bake; Red Door; Shaw’s; Val’s Scratch Kitchen; and Sea Salt Lobster.

Other donations to the Oldies Dance in November were made by Allison’s Restaurant; Run Of The Mill; Sebago Brewery; Federal Jack’s; Auto Zone; Advanced Auto; Tractor Supply; Craft Gallery; Sanford Sewing Machinery; Deering Lumber; Northeast Transmission; Joe Fallo; Jim Godbout Plumbing & Heating; Bayley’s Campground; Rumorz Bistro; Webb Law; Crest Motel; Lisa Lavigne; Beachway Market; and George’s Italians.

The next Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance will be the 21st dance hosted by the Oldies Dance Group and will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight April 15 at the Eagle’s Hall, 57 Birch St., Biddeford. Tickets are just $10 and sell out quickly as seating is limited.

Martin said that the dances remain popular because rock n’ roll music connects generations and the dance playlist includes songs that everybody knows and loves.

“It’s just a great night out to have fun, listen to great tunes and do something to support a great cause,” Martin said. “We are also looking for committee members who want to help.”

For additional information, to purchase tickets or to volunteer to help, call Bruce Martin at 207-284-4692.

