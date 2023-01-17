Retired U.S. Air Force intelligence officer William Hall will speak about global supply chains at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Falmouth Memorial Library. His presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

Hall was an intelligence officer from 1969 until 1999, serving active duty overseas for much of that time. He is the immediate past president of the World Affairs Council of Maine.

His talk will cover global supply chain issues following the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the Biden Administration’s approach to international trade.

