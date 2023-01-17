Farmers markets aren’t just for summer anymore. As the season takes hold, winter farmers markets are being offered in many towns, giving residents a chance to shop locally for produce, dairy, eggs and more while also supporting Maine farmers.

It’s tough for farmers to reach customers during their off season, but the winter markets are making up for that, according to Jimmy Cesario-DeBiasi, executive director of Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets.

“Winter time is the slowest time of the year for farmers,” DeBiasi said. “Being able to sell at thriving winter markets gives them a cash avenue that they may not have had otherwise.”

The winter farmers market in Bath is one of about three dozen around the state. A list of markets can be found at mainefarmersmarkets.org.

Located in the freight shed at 27 Commercial St., the Bath market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon. It runs from November through April and offers products from 17 vendors, including artisan foods, vegetables, baked goods and herbal remedies. A bonus is live music to shop by.

The manager of the Bath market is Robin Chase, who sells her baked goods at the market in both summer and winter. Chase is from Chase Farm Bakery, based out of Whitefield, Maine.

“A unique thing about farmers markets in Maine is that well over 90% of them are run by, organized and managed by people who sell there,” DeBiasi said.

Big Barn Coffee in Wiscasset sells its locally roasted coffee at the market and Dan Sortwell, its artisan roaster, is the market’s treasurer.

“The Bath community supports our farmers market and has made the freight shed a valuable community space,” Sortwell said.

The Brunswick Winter Market bills itself as “the place to be on a wintry morning.” Located at 14 Main St., it is held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. from November until April and it has over 30 local vendors selling everything from fresh produce to pottery.

Jinger Howell, the Brunswick market’s president, said there’s always a line of people waiting for the doors to open at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Once inside, shoppers rush to their favorite vendors.

“Our indoor location allows vendors to sell their products year-round,” Howell said. “For many, the markets are their sole income, so having year-round venues is necessary to keep their businesses viable.”

Moses Dyer Coffee Roasters of Harpswell, run by Jeremy Deeds and Aaron Despres, sells about a dozen varieties of coffee at the market and appreciates the chance to interact with customers there.

“As a vendor, it’s nice to have that weekly outlet to sell our product and to be able to connect with our customers year-round,” said Deeds, who took over the family business with Despres in 2006. “It’s great to have that connection to the community.”

Perhaps one of the busiest winter markets in the area is the Portland Winter Farmers’ Market, located at 631 Stevens Ave. and open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. December through April. Shoppers can find produce from farms like Cape Elizabeth-based Alewives Brook Farms and Newcastle-based Dandelion Spring Farm.

“At the Portland Farmers’ Market, the shelves are stocked with the most amazing, colorful produce even throughout the darker months of the year,” DeBiasi said.

In addition to fresh produce, the market also offers dairy products, meats, honey and more.

Winter farmers markets are also located in South Portland at 426 Ocean St. every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Gorham at 75 South St. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

