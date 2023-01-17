The Yarmouth Affordable Housing Committee will hold a listening session next week on the proposed Inclusionary Zoning ordinance.

The ordinance would tie creation of affordable homes to the construction of market-rate housing or commercial development, according to the committee. Erin Zwirko, Yarmouth’s director of planning and development, said the committee wants to make sure the proposal reflects the needs, concerns and challenges of the community.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Log Cabin on Main Street.

