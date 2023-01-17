A Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce fundraiser, Boast N Toast, raised $1,200 for Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors’ heating assistance fund. The funds were raised through ticket sales, donations and silent auction purchases.

The fundraiser event in December was the first Boast N Toast held since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors offers heating assistance to moderate-income and low-income households in Yarmouth, particularly households that do not qualify for other heating assistance programs but are still in need. These households may include those receiving unemployment benefits or relying on minimum wage incomes. Applicants are eligible for up to 100 gallons of heating fuel for each new heating season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: