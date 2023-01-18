Another snowstorm is coming for Maine. But this one will be nothing like the last one. Ice is not expected and it will mostly be a snow event for northern New England.

The flakes start flying Thursday night after the rush-hour commute in southern Maine. New Hampshire will see the snow in the afternoon and early evening.

The snow becomes a lot lighter by afternoon Friday, but still hangs on Down East into the evening.

When it’s all over, you’ll have to get the plows out for central New Hampshire and the seacoast, with southwestern Maine and the Down East coast needing a plow, too.

There’s no rest for the weary as another storm is set to move in by late Sunday and Monday of next week. Right now we can expect mostly rain at the coast and snow inland, but that can change. Keep checking back for updates.

