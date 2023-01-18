Bishop Robert Deeley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland came out swinging Wednesday against Gov. Mills’ proposed bill to expand abortion access in Maine, calling it a radical, extreme and evil attempt to normalize a horrific stance that every life is not sacred.

In a prepared statement, Deeley said Mills’ proposal to expand the state law to allow abortion with a doctor’s approval beyond 22 to 24 weeks – the point when a fetus is viable – left him with an astonished mind and pained heart.

“This is no longer a discussion of heartlessly destroying a fetus, which is immoral on its own,” Deeley said. “This is an unborn child. Everything is ready for birth. It is beyond troubling to see how denying the existence of a human life has become so casual for this governor and members of the legislature.”

Mills has said that a woman’s rights are not dispensable, he wrote. “If only she had the same compassion for children.”

On Tuesday, Mills joined Democrats and abortion access advocates to unveil four abortion bills. In addition to her bill, the proposed legislation would eliminate abortion health insurance copays, prevent towns from preempting state abortion laws and protect abortion providers who treat out-of-state patients.

Republicans immediately spoke out against the bill, calling it an extreme measure that most Mainers could not support. Some anti-abortion groups shared their concerns but worried that Democratic majorities in both legislative chambers would make it difficult to prevent their passage.

After 24 weeks, the decision to have an abortion should be between a woman, her medical provider and the unborn child, Deeley said. Who is the advocate for the child? he asked. Mills’ bill would eliminate protections for children who cannot speak for themselves, he said.

Deeley quoted Pope Francis: “Scientifically it’s a human life. The textbooks teach us that. But is it right to take it out to solve a problem? This is why the Church is so strict on this issue because accepting this is kind of like accepting daily murder.”

Pope Francis, he said, “reminds us this is evil.”

“The perpetrators of this planned reality are not ‘serving as a light’ and inspiring ‘others around the country’ as they would have you believe,” he said. “They are attempting to normalize a horrific stance that each life is not sacred or deserving of the basic human dignity given by God and nature.”

Deeley called on Maine Catholics – who number about 286,000, according to the Diocese – and “people of good will” to contact their lawmakers and urge them to oppose Mills’ proposal, which he said “will bring immeasurable pain to Maine and its people.”

