NEW YORK — Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday TELEVISION: NESN

Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 26 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.

The Bruins (35-5-4) earned their third straight victory. The NHL’s only 30-win team improved to 7-1-0 in 2023.

Zach Parise scored and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders, who lost for the sixth time in seven games (1-4-2) and completed a season-high five-game homestand at 1-2-2.

Trailing 2-1, the Islanders went on their fourth power play of the game in the opening minute of the third period, but managed just on shot on goal during the advantage.

Minutes later, the Bruins went on their third power play, and Patrice Bergeron briefly left the game after he was hit in face by the puck on a slap shot from teammate David Pastrnak that deflected off the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck at 4:26.

Bergeron then extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-1 with a one-timer from the right faceoff dot off a pass from Pastrnak for his 15th at 5:03.

Parise hit a goalpost at 7:11, and Frederic sealed Boston’s win when he tapped in a loose puck in front with 4:22 left for his 10th of the season.

Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Bruins took the lead with two goals 4:12 apart midway through the second.

McAvoy tied it with a one-timer from the top of the left circle off a pass from Matt Grzelcyk for his third at 7:48.

Boston then took the lead after Varlamov stopped Pavel Zacha’s initial shot from the point. However, as the puck trickled toward the goal line, Forbort skated in from the left side and poked it in before Varlamov could knock it away. It was his third.

Parise scored with 4:19 left in the first on a one-timer from the top of the left circle off a pass from Sebastian Aho. It was his 13th of the season and first in five games.