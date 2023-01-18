A former Kennebunk police officer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old.

Andrew Belisle, 71, was indicted in December on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, as well as one count of unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching.

Belisle retired from the Kennebunk Police Department as a sergeant in April 2020, just months before the reported abuse happened. According to his indictment, the charges are tied to reported abuse between June 2019 and October 2020.

There were no arresting documents for Belisle in his criminal file Wednesday.

Belisle is out of custody on personal recognizance.

He worked with the Kennebunk Police Department for almost 30 years before retiring as a sergeant in April 2020

He spent about 45 years in law enforcement, including 30 years in Kennebunk and other posts with the Sanford Police Department and the now-disbanded Lebanon police department in the 1970s and 1980s, according to an interview with the Kennebunk Post.

