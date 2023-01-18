The Scarborough Public Library will host a “Nature Naptime: A Hibernation Storytime” on at 10 a.m. Jan. 30.

Kelly Pietrzak, a Scarborough Land Trust volunteer and youth educator, will teach children about different types of hibernation, focusing on animals that hibernate in Maine.

Children should bring a stuffed animal that can be found in Maine to prompt discussions on how animals manage the winter environment whether they hibernate or not. They also should wear warm clothing because the storytime will be held outside if weather permits.

For more information, visit scarboroughlibrary.org.

