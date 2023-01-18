As a part-time employee of the Portland Public Schools, I was surprised to see that a national organization is complaining about the existence of an affinity group for staff members of color (“Low-key Portland support group pulled into national culture war,” Jan. 14). This is a support group so low-key that most of us probably don’t know it exists, and so non-offensive that the district hasn’t received a single complaint from staff members.
As a white person, I don’t qualify for the BIPOC Community Circle. I’m not offended by this any more than I would be offended if I found out that I couldn’t join a men’s support group or a group for staff members who are left-handed, or survivors of child abuse, or flute players. This is about them, not me. It doesn’t hurt me one iota.
Parents Defending Education clearly has a national agenda that includes finding problems where none exist, and “defending” education against the 21st century. I hope to see their complaint tossed in the nearest trash can.
Gail Burnett
Springvale
