WINDHAM – Betty Jean (Brooks) Rhoades, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born to George H. and Dorathy E (Allen) Brooks in Portland.

During her early years she lived in So. Portland until the family moved to a farmhouse in Windham where she would graduate from Windham High School class of 1961. On Sept. 15, 1962, she married Theodore “Ted” Rhoades and they built a home next to her parents.

Betty was a stay at home Mom during her children’s younger years and when Ted started his own construction business she took care of the bookkeeping part of the business. Betty could also drive one of the dump trucks if he needed her to. Once her children were in school, Betty decided to pursue her love of doing hair and went to Mansfield Beauty Academy where she then opened her own beauty shop in their home, BJ’S Beauty Shop, all while still taking care of her family and Ted’s business. She and Ted loved to travel around in their motor home and go camping with friends in their later years.

After Ted’s health declined and they closed his business she worked at the cable company, Carpet Land and lastly at Sebago Lake Chevrolet holding varies office duties.

Betty loved to sew, knit (making many clothing items for her children and others) and enjoyed country music and Elvis. She and her best friend Judie had tickets to see Elvis when he was scheduled to be at the Cumberland County Civic Center only to be disappointed with the news that Elvis had passed two days prior.

Betty loved listening to her police scanner and how busy the departments were on a given day. She enjoyed watching the webcam at the Naples Causeway and she was even able to see grandson Jason and his friends pass by on the lake while out on his boat. Betty also enjoyed visiting the casinos and trying her luck with the scratch tickets.

Betty was delighted to become a “Gram” to Timothy and Jason and she had fun doing different things with them. Betty most enjoyed getting together with family and friends at any gathering being held.

Betty was predeceased by her parents; and husband, Ted.

She is survived by her daughters Leanne and husband Jeff Soper of Windham, with whom she resided and her daughter Lisa and husband John MacLean of Poland and her son Steven and his wife Theresa Rhoades of Windham. Her grandsons Timothy and Jason Soper, both of Windham; brother, Gary and his wife Holly Brooks of Englewood, Fla. and Dennis and Linda Brooks of Windham. She is survived by her aunt, Isabelle Koceika and uncle, Raymond Allen; and several nieces and nephews; and many, many cousins.

The family would like to thank the Windham Rescue Unit and the staff at the Emergency Department at MMC for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Dolby Blais & Segee on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Donations may be made to the Windham Rescue Department or the Windham Food Pantry in her memory.

