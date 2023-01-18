BAR MILLS – Byron Kenton McCubrey, 77, of Bar Mills, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022 while residing at the Springbrook Center.

Byron, or “BK” as he was affectionally known, was born in Portland on May 22, 1945. He was the only child of the late Arthur Kenton McCubrey of Portland and Mary Eunice Pride of Westbrook. He spent most of his early years on Sebago Lake with his family.

BK’s formative years were shaped during the post-WWII era and led to his lifetime passion for aviation and navy war ships. He cherished his large collection of model airplanes and boats and loved to visit Air Museums around the country. He was an avid consumer of historical non-fiction and continued to rely on mail ordering to purchase his books throughout the entirety of his life.

BK spent many years employed by the State of Maine Park Services. He also worked at Service Master and Seltzer & Rydholm, Inc., now known as PepsiCo.

BK was a meticulous record keeper and left behind several handwritten accounting ledgers and daily logs of the weather and his whereabouts. These ledgers reveal a side of BK that he rarely discussed, his dedicated commitment to philanthropy. He was a proud member and donor to the ASPCA, All God’s Creatures, the National Park Foundation, PBS, the Humane Society and the Defenders of Wildlife.

After retiring, BK found his true lifelong passion as a Doberman trainer after retiring from his work. He never met a dog he didn’t like. He relished his role as caretaker to a family of Dobermans alongside longtime friend and breeder, Jane Silver.

BK was pre-deceased by his dogs, Peppermint Patty, Dante Von Stinkerhaus, Sheba, Lil ‘Miss Attitude, Jasper aka “JJ”, Micro, Niki, Silver Siren. BK held on to every single condolence card he received.

He is survived by Lacy, a 12-year-old black and tan Doberman and Peaches, a 6-year-old rust and tan Doberman. Both Lacy and Peaches received multiple ribbons in competitions at the United Dog Sports of Northern New England, the Penobscot Valley Kennel Club, and the Lewiston-Auburn Kennel Club.

A small celebration of his life will be held in the spring at Sebago Lake.

In lieu of flowers, we are seeking donations to offset the expense of taking care of Lacy and Peaches.

Donations may be sent to,

The Estate of Byron McCubrey at

5 Milk Street, Suite 320,

Portland, ME 04101

or using the following link:

https://gofund.me/d53557d2.