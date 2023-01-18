Noonan, Patricia Ann (McGeehan) 85, in Falmouth, Jan. 12. Service & reception 2 p.m., Jan. 21, The Portland Country Club, Falmouth. Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Noonan, Patricia Ann (McGeehan) 85, in Falmouth, Jan. 12. Service & reception 2 p.m., Jan. 21, The Portland Country Club, Falmouth. ...
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Noonan, Patricia Ann (McGeehan) 85, in Falmouth, Jan. 12. Service & reception 2 p.m., Jan. 21, The Portland Country Club, Falmouth. Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home
Send questions/comments to the editors.