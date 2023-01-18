FALMOUTH – Patricia Ann (McGeehan) Noonan passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, due to complications of a respiratory illness and Alzheimer’s disease.

Pat was the daughter of Barbara (Berry) Quinn and Edward McGeehan Jr. She was raised by her maternal grandmother and grandfather, Annie Mae and Carl P. Berry.

Pat graduated from Deering High School in 1955. While in high school, she survived a bout of polio. She spent the fall semester of her junior year confined to a wheelchair at the Hyde Home in Bath.

After leaving high school, she graduated from Northeastern Business College. She initially worked at Maine Fidelity Life Insurance Co. and then as a secretary at Morse, Payson, and Noyes Insurance.

Pat married Robert E. Noonan in September 1959. She and her husband raised three children (Kevin, Mark, and Kelly). With three children under the age of 7 years old, Robert entered law school at the University of Maine School of Law in 1967. For the next three years, Pat became the primary provider for the family. She worked for the Portland Police Department and typed law students’ papers while continuing to raise a family. Bob and Pat also served as house parents at the Ingraham house on weekends. Despite some difficult years, Pat and Bob made sure that their family did not want for anything.

Her part-time work for law students became a full-time job when Professor Harry Glassman received a judicial appointment to the Maine State Superior Court. Pat entered the court system as Judge Glassman’s legal secretary. She moved with him to the State Supreme Judicial Court. Over the next 20 years, Pat served as the legal secretary to several Supreme Court Justices, including Harrison Glassman, Edward Godfrey, and Caroline Glassman. Pat and Justice Caroline Glassman retired on the same day in 1997.

Pat enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. After their retirement, she and Judge Caroline Glassman took the trip of a lifetime to Alaska. She took numerous trips to Florida with her close friends and also loved spending time in Hilton Head, S.C.

She enjoyed her many Thursday nights out with her dear friend Cathy Roberts. Pat was a member of the Portland Country Club and enjoyed many years of golf and social activities at the club.

She was actively involved in the lives of all of her grandchildren (Taylor Noonan, Hannah Noonan, Nick Piccone, Elizabeth Piccone, Sam Piccone, and Regan Noonan). Pat especially enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Bonny Eagle Pond. Her grandfather built the camp, and she spent most summers there throughout her life.

Pat remained active and self-sufficient until the effects of Alzheimer’s disease took its toll. For the past few years, she has lived at Ocean View in Falmouth.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Bob.

She is survived by her children (Kevin and Lisa Noonan, Mark and Jessica Noonan, Kelly and Ed Tirabassi); six grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Carole Noonan.

The Noonan Family would like to thank the caregivers from Legacy Memory Care and Compassus for their dedicated and compassionate care.

To honor her memory and celebrate her life, the family will host a service and reception Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. at The Portland Country Club, 11 Foreside Rd. Falmouth.

Arrangements are with Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland

Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers,

contributions are welcome to be made in Pat’s name to

The Maine Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route One Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074