ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A polar bear killed a woman and boy Tuesday afternoon in the northwest Alaska community of Wales, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers received a report of a polar bear attack around 2:30 p.m., troopers said in an online report. According to initial accounts, a polar bear came to the village and chased several residents, troopers said.

The bear killed a woman and a boy, troopers said. Another Wales resident shot and killed the bear “as it attacked the pair,” troopers said.

The two people who were killed in the mauling weren’t identified in the report, and troopers said officials are working to notify their next of kin.

Austin McDaniel, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said troopers are coordinating with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as they try to send personnel to Wales as soon as the weather allows.

Wales – a small, predominantly Inupiaq town of fewer than 150 people – is located on the far western edge of the Seward Peninsula bordering the Bering Strait, just over 100 miles northwest of Nome.

Fatal polar bear attacks are extremely rare in Alaska. In 1990, a polar bear killed a man in the North Slope village of Point Lay. Biologists later said the animal showed signs of starvation.

Polar bear sightings in the Bering Strait region and along the northern Seward Peninsula are uncommon but not unprecedented. In winter, the animals can be found as far south as St. Lawrence Island – occasionally traveling even farther south, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Males can grow to be up to 1,200 pounds, females up to 700 pounds, with no natural predators beyond humans.