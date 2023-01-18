SCARBOROUGH—Scarborough girls’ basketball coach Mike Giordano has been saying for awhile that his team was better than its record.

The Red Storm have started proving him right.

Box score Scarborough 53 Sanford 38 Sa- 9 4 15 10- 38

Sc- 19 9 11 14- 53 Sa- McBarron 3-5-11, Hudson 2-4-8, Sevigny 3-1-8, McLeod 3-0-7, Hebler 0-4-4 Sc- Hartley 9-5-25, Freedman 2-3-8, Flaker 1-4-7, E. Rumelhart 2-0-6, M. Rumelhart 2-0-4, Black 1-0-3 3-pointers:

Sa (2) McLeod, Sevigny

Sc (7) Hartley, E. Rumelhart 2, Black, Flaker, Freedman Turnovers:

Sa- 16

Sc- 21 Free throws

Sa: 14-19

Sc: 12-19

Wednesday at Alumni Gymnasium, in a rare 4:30 p.m. start, Scarborough welcomed a Sanford squad that was above it in the Heal Points standings, put forth a strong four-quarter effort and earned a statement victory.

Thanks in large part to the play of red-hot junior forward Caroline Hartley.

The Red Storm never trailed and went ahead, 19-9, after one quarter before stretching their lead to 28-13 at halftime, thanks to nine points and six rebounds from Hartley.

The Spartans got their offense going in the third period and cut a 19-point deficit to 39-28 after a buzzer beater from junior Shelby McLeod, but Hartley opened the fourth quarter with eight quick points to break it open and Scarborough went on to a 53-38 victory.

Hartley had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Red Storm made it three wins in four games, improved to 5-7 and in the process, dropped Sanford to 7-4.

“We were ready and when we’re ready and we play four quarters, I think we’re pretty good,” said Giordano. “We’re heading in the right direction.”

Fast start

Scarborough opened with a 44-36 victory at Sanford and after falling at Thornton Academy (58-33), handled visiting Bonny Eagle (48-29). The Red Storm then lost five in a row, as their skid began with a 38-29 home loss to Gorham. Then, they lost at Bonny Eagle in overtime (45-43), at Cheverus (67-40), at home to Thornton Academy (52-42) and at South Portland (49-35). Scarborough recovered and defeated host Noble (46-16) and South Portland (47-30), before falling in a close one at Gorham Monday (55-49).

As for Sanford, it lost two of its first three games, then rattled off four straight victories, lost to Thornton Academy, then won its last two outings, 56-31 over Bonny Eagle and 52-28 over Biddeford.

In the teams’ Opening Night meeting back on Dec. 9, the Red Storm closed strong and held on behind 17 points from Hartley and 12 from sophomore Emerson Flaker, who missed a pair of games with an injury, but has returned to energize her team.

“We hadn’t played as well as we wanted because we were missing Emerson,” Hartley said. “She’s a key player for us. She’s a great point guard. We lacked our normal intensity without her.”

“Emerson brings a different energy,” said Giordano. “Credit to her. The kids feed off of her.”

Wednesday, in an early tip-off necessitated by midterms, Sanford sought its first victory over the Red Storm since Jan. 28, 2020 (55-46 in double-overtime in Scarborough), but instead, the Red Storm made it four straight in the series.

It took nearly two minutes for the scoring ice to be broken when Scarborough sophomore Megan Rumelhart set up her twin sister, Ellie Rumelhart, for a 3-pointer.

The Spartans got on the board courtesy a turnaround jumper from sophomore Sadie Sevigny, but senior Julia Black made a 3, Black stole the ball and set up Megan Rumelhart for a layup, then with 4:32 to go in the opening stanza, Hartley scored her first points, banking home a shot to make it 10-2.

Sanford countered when Sevigny got a 3-pointer to bounce in, but Flaker countered with a 3-ball, Hartley banked home a shot and after junior Julissa McBarron made a layup for the Spartans, sophomore Isabel Freedman sank two free throws for Scarborough.

As time wound down, senior Riley Hebler sank two foul shots for Sanford, but the Red Storm were ahead by 10, 19-9, after the first period.

“Starting games with energy really helps,” said Hartley. “Mid-terms are hard. Waking up early, staying up late studying. I make sure to bring intensity to my team so we don’t come out flat.”

It took over three minutes for a point to be scored in the second period before Hartley scored on a putback, then she sank a 3 to extend the lead to 15.

McBarron got two points back at the line, but Freedman banked home a 3 before McBarron drove for a layup and Freedman hit a late free throw to give Scarborough a comfortable 28-13 halftime advantage.

“Scarborough came to play and started off hot,” said Sanford coach Rossie Kearson. “We didn’t defend or do anything we’re capable of doing and we struggled offensively.”

When Hartley started the second half with a free throw and Ellie Rumelhart added a 3-pointer, the Red Storm were up 19 and poised to run away and hide, but the Spartans showed some life and rallied.

McLeod got the comeback started with a 3, then McBarron sank two foul shots and senior Riley Hebler made two more to cut the deficit to 32-20.

Hartley then countered with a 3 and after freshman Ava Hudson sank two free throws for Sanford, Hartley drove and banked home a shot.

McLeod knocked down a long jumper, but Hartley sank two more free throws.

Then, in the final minute, Hudson scored on a putback, then McLeod beat the buzzer with a shot and just like that, the Spartans trailed, 39-28.

But they would get no closer.

Just 21 seconds into the fourth period, Hartley stole the ball, raced in and made a layup.

The next time down the floor, Hartley sank two free throws.

After Hudson answered with two foul shots, Hartley drove for a layup, then she scored on a layup again with 5:54 left, capping her personal 15-point stretch and making the score 47-30.

“I think it just took me awhile to understand how teams were playing me, so it took awhile to settle in,” said Hartley. “Now, I’ve realized what teams are doing against me to try to keep me from scoring so I can use that to my advantage and score.”

Hudson answered with a layup, but Megan Rumelhart made one of her own.

After Sevigny converted an old-fashioned three-point play (bank shot, foul, free throw), McBarron hit a free throw to make it 49-36.

Emerson then made one of two free throws and after being fouled again and making the first attempt but missing the second, she got her own rebound, was fouled once more and drained both shots for the Red Storm’s final points.

McBarron hit a bank shot but that wasn’t nearly enough and Scarborough ran out the clock on its 53-38 victory.

“It was difficult, but our defense is such a major key to our game,” Hartley said. “The energy we bring on defense helps us glide through the game. What we do on defense, turnovers, steals, rebounds, that helps with our offense.”

Hartley not only had a game-high 25 points, she also grabbed 10 rebounds, had three assists and a pair of steals.

“Caroline’s confidence is different now,” said Giordano. “She makes good decisions with the ball. She’s maturing in front of our eyes, which is the most fun thing about what I do, watching that.”

Freedman added eight points off the bench, Flaker had seven (to go with nine rebounds and three steals), Ellie Rumelhart six (to go with three rebounds and two steals), Megan Rumelhart four and Black three (to go with five assists).

“We have to find consistency,” Giordano said. “I was pleased with our four quarters today. I like our defensive effort every night. We need some balance. It can’t all be Caroline. We have to get help somewhere else and when we do, we’re alright.”

The Red Storm had a 36-28 rebound advantage, overcame 21 turnovers and made 12-of-19 free throws.

Sanford was paced by McBarron with 11 points. Hudson added eight points and five rebounds, Sevigny also had eight points (to go with six rebounds and two steals), McLeod tallied seven and Hebler had four (to go with three steals).

The Spartans committed 16 turnovers and made 14-of-19 free throws.

“That’s our lowest points total of the season,” Kearson said.” Hats off to Scarborough and what they did defensively. We couldn’t get out of our own way.”

Stretch run

Sanford (ranked third in the Class AA South Heal Points standings) is back in action Friday at Kennebunk.

“The girls are starting to figure out that anyone can beat anyone on a given night in this league,” said Kearson. “We have to get back to what we were doing, figuring things out, and playing the defense we’re capable of playing. We’ve gotten hot before and we’ll try to do the same thing again.”

Scarborough (currently ranked fifth in Class AA South) plays its next two games at home, Friday versus Lewiston and Tuesday against South Portland.

“I think the way we’ve been playing, we can beat anybody,” said Hartley. “We knew that from the beginning of the season, but we had a few tough games that got away from us. We just want to finish strong.”

“Talent-wise, I think Thornton Academy is a step above, but on a given night, anyone can beat anyone,” said Giordano. “It should be a great tournament. We just have to become more consistent offensively and reduce insignificant turnovers. We still have to value the ball better.”

