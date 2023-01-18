WINSLOW — Schools were locked to the public and an alert was sent to residents after a man was stabbed repeatedly Wednesday, police said.

Winslow police Chief Leonard Macdaid said the middle-aged male was stabbed “at least six times” about 10 a.m. on LaSalle Street by an unidentified assailant.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the attack was random or if the victim knew his assailant, Macdaid said.

Despite his injuries, the man was able to walk a block away to an apartment building on Monument Street where police found him, Macdaid said. Lasalle extends from Clinton Avenue to St. John Street.

The chief said officers found the man by “following the trail of blood” down the block.

With the suspect still at large, schools instituted a lockout to protect students and staff. Macdaid said officers were searching for the suspect.

“We’re trying to get it done to get the schools back unlocked,” he said late Wednesday morning.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix sent out a town-wide email announcing that town offices were closed “due to an unknown individual committing random stabbings in town,” and called for residents to “secure your area if you haven’t already.” People were still being allowed into the municipal building, she said, but had to call ahead to gain access.

Macdaid said he only knew of the one stabbing.

This story will be updated.

