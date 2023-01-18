BASKETBALL

The WNBA will head north for a preseason game in Canada.

The Chicago Sky will face the Minnesota Lynx on May 13 in Toronto in the first WNBA game to be played in the country.

“Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the global growth of the league,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I’ve spoken often of the global popularity of women’s basketball and, this past season, WNBA games were broadcast in 207 countries and territories, including in Canada, where fans have shown a great appetite for WNBA action.”

This will be the third WNBA preseason game to be played outside of the United States. In 2004, the Detroit Shock and San Antonio Silver Stars met in Monterrey, Mexico, and in 2011 the Atlanta Dream played the Standard Life Great Britain Women’s basketball team in Manchester, England.

SOCCER

Advertisement

U.S. NATIONAL TEAM: Alejandro Zendejas, a 24-year-old forward who played twice for Mexico, is among 13 players who could make their U.S. national team debuts under interim coach Anthony Hudson in exhibitions against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia three days later.

Julian Gressel, a German-born 29-year-old defender who gained U.S. citizenship in November, also was among 24 players selected.

Hudson called in five of the players from the U.S. World Cup roster picked by Coach Gregg Berhalter, who is being investigated by the U.S. Soccer Federation following an allegation of domestic violence in 1991.

Others who could make debuts include goalkeepers Roman Celentano and Gabriel Slonina; defenders DeJuan Jones, Jalen Neal, Sam Rogers and John Tolkin; midfielders Paxten Aaronson, Aidan Morris and Alan Sonora; and forwards Emmanuel Sabbi and Brandon Vazquez.

Because the matches are not on FIFA international dates, the only holdovers from the World Cup roster are goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defenders Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and forward Jesus Ferreira.

Paul Arriola, one of the last cuts from the World Cup roster, also was picked.

Advertisement

MLS: Josef Martinez, the 2018 Major League Soccer MVP and centerpiece of Atlanta United’s rise to prominence, was released by the club so he could sign with Inter Miami.

The corresponding moves were not unexpected, given Martinez’s struggles last season under United Coach Gonzalo Pineda. The striker was told months ago that he wasn’t going to be part of Atlanta’s future.

AUTO RACING

SRX: Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will all make their debuts this season in Tony Stewart’s summer all-star series, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves confirmed he’ll return for a third season.

Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of last season and will drive for Richard Childress in NASCAR this year, will run the middle two Superstar Racing Experience events of the season. Busch will race at Motor Mile Speedway in Virginia in July, and again the following Thursday night at Berlin Raceway in Michigan.

SRX this summer will move from racing on Saturday nights at local short tracks to Thursday nights in a new television package with ESPN. The date change for the six consecutive weeks of racing is more conducive for several current stars who want to be part of the summer short track events but didn’t have the time during regular race weekends.

Advertisement

TRACK

MONEY: Lawyers for Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, said that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating.

Attorney Linton P. Gordon provided The Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned.

Gordon said Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000.

“If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client,” Bolt’s attorneys say in the letter.

They threaten civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within 10 days.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »