Kolbyn Dunphe scored 15 points and Aiden Taylor had 10 as Westbrook outscored Marshwood 27-11 in the second half for a 49-42 boys’ basketball win Wednesday night at Westbrook

Dunphe also had 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals for the Blue Blazes (10-2).

Andrew Perry finished with 21 points for Marshwood (7-3).

CAPE ELIZABETH 55, FREEPORT 51: Owen Tighe scored seven of his game-high 19 points in overtime as the Capers (5-5) beat the Falcons (4-6) at Freeport.

Antonio Dell’Aquilla added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, for Cape Elizabeth, and Alex Van Huystee (11 points) forced overtime with a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Connor Slocum and JT Pound scored 13 points apiece for Freeport, and Conner Smith had 12 points and Cody Wall 10.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 61, WELLS 48: Brady Croteau scored 25 points and Landen Johnson had 20 as the Seagulls (11-1) rolled past the Warriors (4-7) at Wells.

Kayden Springer scored 15 points for Wells. Caden Dufort added 13.

BOOTHBAY 74, BUCKFIELD 54: Kristin Gryffin scored 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers to lead the Seahawks (6-4) past the Bucks (2-9) in Buckfield.

Buckfield’s Ayden Jefferson scored a game-high 34 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 50, EDWARD LITTLE 21: Emma Lizotte had 26 points and six blocks to power the Stags (11-1) past the Red Eddies (3-8) at Portland.

Madi Fitzpatrick chipped in with 14 points. Ruth Boles added five rebounds, five steals and three assists.

CAPE ELIZABETH 40, FREEPORT 28: Olivia Manning scored 12 points as the Capers (3-7) rolled past the Falcons (4-7) at Cape Elizabeth.

Emma Phillips Vila chipped in with seven points. Maddie Cormier had 11 points for Freeport.

DIRIGO 64, WISCASSET 22: Twelve players scored for the Cougars (4-8) in their win over the Wolverines (0-9) in Dixfield.

Jayce Brophy led Dirigo with 14 points, and Kallie Errington added 10 and Emily Woods finished with nine.

Laila Dicus scored 10 points to lead Wiscasset.

WINDHAM 48, PORTLAND 30: Abbey Thornton scored 13 points as the Eagles (5-5) erased a 9-2 first-quarter deficit to come from behind and beat the Bulldogs (2-9) at Portland.

Kylie Garrison helped with nine points. Emma Shaw and Lucy Tidd each scored seven points for Portland.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

LEAVITT/GRAY-NG/OAK HILL/POLAND 2, GORHAM 1: Breck Langevin scored late in the third period to give the Kings (3-5) a victory over the Rams (4-6) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Langevin received a pass in the neutral zone and skated along the left wing and his wrist shot beat Gorham goalie Jasper Crane (27 saves). Defenseman Jamison Bergeron made the pass and had the assist.

The Kings took a 1-0 when Will Keach beat Crane nearly 10 minutes into the first period. Hunter Bussiere and Conner Bouley had the assists.

Gorham tied it with a minute to play in the period as Cam Whittemore shot a loose puck in front of the crease on a power play. Corliss Ordway had the assist

The Rams were 1 for 3 with the man advantage and Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester went 0 for 2.

Kade Knight made 16 saves for the Kings.

