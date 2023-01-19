BIDDEFORD — Two days after police in Biddeford responded to a report of shots being fired in the downtown area, a Saco resident was been taken into custody.

Dawud Abdur-Raheem, 37, also known as David Adams, was arrested on a warrant without incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 19 by Biddeford and Saco police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service at his residence at Brookside Inn & Cottages, on Ocean Park Road. He was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class C felony, said Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk.

The arrest stems from a report of gunfire in the area of 61 and 63 South St. around 2:45 a.m. Jan.17. Fisk said there were no reports of injuries.

“Biddeford investigators gathered evidence, drafted warrants and additionally sought the assistance of the United States Marshals – Maine Violent Offender Task Force in locating and apprehending Mr. Abdur-Raheem,” said Fisk.

Following Abdur-Raheem’s arrest on Thursday, police secured the motel room pending execution of a search warrant for evidence. Fisk said additional charges could be forthcoming.

The suspect was taken to York County Jail and is held in lieu of $200,000 bail, police said. Abdur-Raheem was scheduled to make his first appearance at Biddeford District Court on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20.

A Class C felony carries a maximum prison term of five years upon conviction.

People charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: