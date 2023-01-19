Bath has started 2023 by hiring two new staff members, Jennifer Curtis, who takes over as director of planning, and Courtney McDonald, the city’s new marketing and communications specialist.

Curtis comes to Bath after having served in the same role in Bowdoinham.

Curtis earned an undergraduate degree in environmental management from the University of Maryland Global Campus. She completed her master’s degree in public policy and management at the Muskie School at the University of Southern Maine. Curtis brings experience as a town planner for the Town of Windham, as well as several years as a senior planner with the Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry where she worked with the Land Use Planning Commission and the Floodplain Management Program.

“I’ve always admired Bath for its stewardship of its quality of place while also being forward-thinking on topics like bicycle-and pedestrian-friendliness,” said Curtis. “I’m humbled to find myself a part of the exceptional crew here at City Hall. It’s an exciting time to have come aboard, as the process for setting the vision for the future is taking place – essentially determining the course for the future.”

In her new position, Curtis will lead in the development of short- and long-range plans for the city. She will also staff the planning board, facilitate development review and will communicate official plans, policies and procedures to staff and the public.

“I am excited to have Jenn join the City’s planning and development team,” said City Manager Marc Meyers in a news release. “Jenn brings a collaborative approach and analytical mindset, which are important attributes for the director of planning. Her expertise and skillset in this role will be critical as the city continues to see growth and development, while advancing its comprehensive plan and zoning code updates.”

Courtney McD0nald served six years as an information systems technician in the United States Navy and earned her undergraduate degree in graphic design and digital media marketing at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.

After running her own business in Bath for several years, McDonald brings brand development, management and communication skills to this front-line customer service position. She will assist city departments and RSU1 implementing strategies for sharing information with the public.

“I’ve always said Bath is the first place that has felt like home since leaving my hometown,” said McDonald. “I’m excited and honored to be trusted with such a key component to this city’s success in future endeavors.”

“Courtney is passionate about our community and has embraced the responsibilities of her role since her first day,” Meyers said. “Courtney’s background in social media, graphic design and digital media marketing will help us maintain current communication avenues and develop new ones as we encourage public participation, promote programs, and celebrate our successes.”

