BIDDEFORD —James Bennett, Biddeford’s city manager and a longtime Kora Shriner, has been named Potentate – CEO – for the year for the Shriner organization.

A native of Lisbon and a member of Kora since 2001, Bennett is widely known as ‘Ginjo,’ one of the Kora Klowns.

“We all know the main reason we proudly wear the Fez of a Shriner,” said Bennett. “It is because of our hard work and the fun we have is all about supporting the amazing children in our Shriners Children’s system. Every Shriner is deeply connected to that cause.”

Before becoming Biddeford’s city manager, Bennett was previously employed as the city nanager/administrator in Presque Isle, Sabattus, Lewiston, Westbrook, Old Orchard Beach, New Gloucester, and Dixfield. He started his public service in 1982 as an elected member of the Lisbon Board of Selectmen.

The installation ceremony was held at the historic Kora Shrine Center at 11 Sabattus Street in Lewiston. The building is on the National Historic Register and has been the home of Kora Shriners since 1909.

Bennett was joined by his wife Debbie, their son Mitchell ‘MoJo’ Bennett, also a member of Kora Shriners and a Kora Klown, and their daughter Amanda Bennett.

Joining Bennett on the Kora leadership team for 2023 are: Paul Gardner of Gray and his wife Michelle; Mike Zubiate of Lewiston and his wife Sue; Mike Robitaille of Lisbon and his wife Lolita; Frank Welch of Minot and his wife Pamela; Barry Gates (past potentate) of Turner and his wife Bobby Jean; John Knox (past potentate) of Windham and his wife Becky; Barry Irish of Windham and his wife Debbie; Ryan Sherman of Wales and his wife Renee; Ben Weisner of Auburn and his wife Cassidy; Gordon Kimball of Gray; Andy Caron of Topsham and his partner Claire Dufont of Brunswick; and Gene Tanguay of Bethel and his wife Lorraine.

Kora continues its tradition of “having fun and helping kids” with many of its units participating in area parades and festivals. Kora hosts several community events including the annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic, this year to be held at Lewiston High School; the annual Kora Feztival of Trees, and the annual Kora Kares BBQ Competition and Ride-In. among others. These events help support the facility’s operations and support Shriners Hospitals for Children, now known as Shriners Children’s, officials said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: