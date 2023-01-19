Applications are being accepted for 2023 Georgetown Working League scholarships.

To be eligible for a scholarship, applicants must be residents of Georgetown and must have been accepted or waitlisted at an accredited school for further advanced education (trade school, college or university). All adult residents, not just high school seniors, who fit the eligibility requirements are welcome to apply. Past winners and applicants are welcome to reapply.

The Georgetown Working League celebrates its 110th anniversary this year. Its first community scholarships were established 40 years ago. Scholarship applications can be found at the Georgetown Post Office or downloaded at georgetownworkingleague.org. All local high school seniors should have received applications in the mail.

Applications are due by April 15. Questions about the scholarship can be directed to scholarship committee Chair Ann Herriott at [email protected]

